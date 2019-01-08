Danes ban truck trailers on trains after fatal accident

202.5
By The Associated Press January 8, 2019 8:48 am 01/08/2019 08:48am
The train involved in the Wednesday morning accident is covered in Nyborg, Denmark, Thursday Jan. 3, 2019. Two more bodies have been found in the wreckage of a train crash on a Danish bridge, raising the death toll to eight in Denmark's deadliest train accident in 30 years, police said Thursday. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has banned truck trailers on trains following a deadly accident last week in which a high-speed passenger train struck cargo that had fallen off a freight train coming from the opposite direction.

The Danish Transport, Construction and Housing Authority also said it is imposing stricter conditions for freight transport over the Storebaelt rail link, a system connecting islands in the center of Denmark, “under special weather conditions” and banning the crossing of freight trains during storms.

The Jan. 2 accident that saw eight people killed and 16 injured occurred on a bridge during strong winds.

The cause of the crash, involving a freight train transporting semi-trailers filled with beer crates, is still under investigation.

The agency said Tuesday’s decision came after a test showed some semi-trailers were not securely locked on the flatcars of freight trains.

