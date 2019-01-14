202.5
Home » Europe News » Bosnia charges man with…

Bosnia charges man with fighting with Islamic State group

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 8:14 am 01/14/2019 08:14am
Share

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian prosecutors say a suspect who has fought alongside Islamic extremists in Syria and Iraq has been charged with terrorism.

A statement Monday from the prosecutor’s office identified the man as Munib Ahmetspahic, who was born in 1990 in the Bosnian town of Zenica.

Prosecutors say Ahmetspahic traveled twice to Syria and Iraq between 2013 and 2018 where he joined the Islamic State group and other extremist organizations in those countries.

The statement added that Ahmetspahic has “joined terrorist organizations and taken part in fighting and terrorist activities.”

It said that the man, who had been seriously wounded in Syria, has been charged with “organizing a terrorist group.”

Ahmetspahic was detained in Bosnia last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500