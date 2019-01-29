Bomber behind fatal 1983 Paris airport attack dies

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A former member of an Armenian militant group who carried out a fatal 1983 bombing attack on Orly Airport in Paris has died. Armenian news reports on Tuesday said Varuzhan Karapetian’s…

Armenian news reports on Tuesday said Varuzhan Karapetian’s death was believed to be from a heart attack.

Karapetian, a Syrian of Armenian descent, headed the French branch of the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia. He confessed to paying a passenger to check a bomb-carrying bag for him onto a Turkish Airlines flight, claiming he had too much luggage himself.

The bomb exploded at the check-in counter, killing eight people.

Karapetian was sentenced to life imprisonment in France, but was released in 2001 on condition of his being deported to Armenia.

