Body found of 2nd victim in Croatia hydro-plant fire

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian state TV says police have found the body of a second victim of a fire at a hydro-electric plant in the south of the country.

The report on Friday says the body was found late Thursday. Another worker was confirmed dead earlier on Thursday and one more person remains unaccounted-for.

An investigation is taking place to determine what caused the fire at the Plat plant near the walled city of Dubrovnik on the Adriatic coast.

Authorities say three of the plant’s workers apparently tried to escape the fire by fleeing through a 500-meter (650-yard) -long drain tunnel toward the sea coast.

Six workers have been hospitalized for inhaling fumes, Croatian TV says.

