202
Home » Europe News » Asahi buys Fuller's beer…

Asahi buys Fuller’s beer business for $327 million

By The Associated Press January 25, 2019 8:51 am 01/25/2019 08:51am
Share
A general view of the Fullers brewery in Chiswick, west London, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. Japanese brewer Asahi is buying Fuller Smith & Turner’s beer business for 250 million pounds ($327 million), in a deal that includes its flagship London Pride. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Japanese brewer Asahi is buying the beer business of Britain’s Fuller Smith & Turner’s for 250 million pounds ($327 million), in a deal that includes its flagship London Pride.

The deal announced Friday includes the Griffin Brewery in the London neighborhood of Chiswick, where the company was founded in 1845, and will allow Fuller’s to focus on its pub and hotel holdings.

CEO Simon Emeny says protecting the heritage of the site was “particularly important” to the deal, since brewing was an integral part of the company’s history and identity.

Fuller’s will retain ultimate ownership of its brand name, while Asahi will hold the global license to use the trademark.

Asahi CEO Akiyoshi Koji says there was “untapped international potential” in the London Pride brand which can now be unlocked.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Consumer News Europe News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500