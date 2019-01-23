202
Home » Europe News » Aid group warns of…

Aid group warns of Central African Republic ‘catastrophe’

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 4:39 am 01/23/2019 04:39am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leader of an international aid group says Central African Republic “is steering toward a catastrophe” unless a new round of peace talks in Sudan this week succeed.

Jan Egeland, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s secretary general, says repeated cycles of violence in one of the world’s poorest nations “have pushed people*s resistance to breaking point.”

Egeland said Wednesday in a statement that a majority of Central African Republic’s 2.9 million people “urgently need humanitarian support.”

The country has faced interreligious and intercommunal fighting since 2013, and violence has intensified and spread in recent months.

Talks involving the parties in the country’s conflict are scheduled to begin in Khartoum on Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500