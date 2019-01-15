A look at timings for Britain’s crucial Brexit vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a critical vote her EU divorce deal — and its prospects are uncertain. A look at how Tuesday’s events are expected to unfold, with approximate…

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a critical vote her EU divorce deal — and its prospects are uncertain. A look at how Tuesday’s events are expected to unfold, with approximate timings.

0930 GMT: The Cabinet gathers in Downing Street for its regular Tuesday morning meeting, with the focus on Brexit. It is likely to last for several hours.

1250 GMT: Attorney General Geoffrey Cox opens final day of debate on May’s deal in the House of Commons.

1830 GMT: May closes the debate.

1900 GMT: Voting set to begin, starting with amendments and culminating in the vote on the withdrawal agreement.

May is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons after the result is known.

