3 adults die in Polish car crash involving bus with children

By The Associated Press January 23, 2019 9:03 am 01/23/2019 09:03am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three adults have been killed and 11 children suffered bruises in a crash in northeastern Poland involving passenger cars, a van and a bus carrying children, officials said Wednesday.

The spokeswoman for police in the city of Olsztyn, Izabela Kolpakowska, said Wednesday that the victims were two male car drivers and a female passenger in one of the cars. The crash occurred on a road just north of Olsztyn.

A firefighters’ spokesman had earlier said all the dead were male.

The fire service spokesman, Rafal Melnyk, said 11 children were taken to the hospital for checkups.

