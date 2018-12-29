202.5
UK woman charged with murdering her toddler twins

By The Associated Press December 29, 2018 8:57 am 12/29/2018 08:57am
LONDON (AP) — A British woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her toddler twins.

Police say Samantha Ford killed her two 23-month-old twins Jake and Chloe on Dec. 26.

The 37-year-old Ford was in Canterbury Magistrates’ Court Saturday on two counts of murder.

Ford was hospitalized after a car crash Thursday, prompting police to go to her home in Margate, 75 miles east of London (120 kilometers), because of concern for her children.

Both were found dead and Ford was arrested.

She is in custody and her case will be back in court Monday.

Topics:
Europe News World News
