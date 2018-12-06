Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

202.5
By The Associated Press December 6, 2018 4:02 pm 12/06/2018 04:02pm
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of December 5, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $8,952,956; $125.59.

2. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,935,409; $128.23.

3. Ed Sheeran; $6,002,329; $91.81.

4. U2; $4,976,018; $132.29.

5. Kenny Chesney; $4,253,658; $95.07.

6. Eagles; $3,976,285; $164.44.

7. Drake; $3,904,125; $115.48.

8. Bruno Mars; $3,590,211; $153.84.

9. Billy Joel; $3,542,401; $119.57.

10. Elton John; $3,234,940; $134.92.

11. Britney Spears; $3,207,192; $206.16.

12. Roger Waters; $2,603,628; $79.14.

13. Phish; $2,207,959; $67.08.

14. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,092,961; $509.58.

15. Phil Collins; $2,092,876; $150.65.

16. Justin Timberlake; $2,032,942; $111.89.

17. Foo Fighters; $1,970,566; $77.41.

18. Arctic Monkeys; $1,849,839; $74.94.

19. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,836,963; $103.07.

20. Fleetwood Mac; $1,660,489; $131.64.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

