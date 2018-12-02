202.5
Home » Europe News » Spanish trawler with rescued…

Spanish trawler with rescued migrants can dock in Malta

By The Associated Press December 2, 2018 5:00 am 12/02/2018 05:00am
Share
In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, photo, a migrant is prepared to be evacuated for medical reasons by helicopter from the Nuestra Madre de Loreto Spanish fishing vessel carrying 12 migrants rescued off the coast of Lybia. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government says a Spanish trawler that had spent over a week at sea after rescuing a group of migrants now has permission to dock in Malta.

The office of Spain’s vice president says Sunday that the government has negotiated the docking of the Nuestra Senora de Loreto trawler in Malta.

Malta, along with Italy, had initially refused to accept the boat because it had rescued the migrants in Libyan waters. The trawler rescued 12 migrants last week. One migrant was evacuated for health reasons on Friday.

European Union countries have been sharply at odds over who should take in migrants from North Africa.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500