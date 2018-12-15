202.5
Home » Europe News » Spain rescues 2 minors…

Spain rescues 2 minors crossing Mediterranean on truck tire

By The Associated Press December 15, 2018 8:53 am 12/15/2018 08:53am
Share

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has saved two underage migrants who were trying to cross the Strait of Gibraltar on a truck tire.

The service says that its rescue craft took aboard the two minors on Saturday after it was alerted to their plight. The service didn’t specify their sex or nationality, but it appears they left from Morocco.

Spain has become the main entry point for migrants to Europe this year with more than 57,000 arrivals, according to the U.N. Authorities have registered more than 11,000 unaccompanied minors arriving this year.

The Strait of Gibraltar is 14 kilometers (eight miles) wide at its narrowest point.

The U.N. says more than 750 people have died while attempting to cross from Africa to Spanish shores in 2018.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500