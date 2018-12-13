202.5
Russia expels Slovak diplomat over spying spat

By The Associated Press December 13, 2018 6:16 am 12/13/2018 06:16am
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says it has ordered the expulsion of a Slovak diplomat, responding in kind to a move by Slovakia over allegations a Russian diplomat was working as a spy under diplomatic cover.

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said last week his country has expelled the Russian diplomat, saying his activities were against the interests of Slovakia and NATO.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday expressed regret about Slovakia’s “unfriendly move” and announced that Moscow has ordered a Slovak diplomat expelled in a quid pro quo response.

Unlike many other European countries, Slovakia didn’t expel Russian diplomats in March in response to the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English city of Salisbury. Britain blames Russia for that attack, a claim Moscow denies.

