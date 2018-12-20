202.5
Rome police search for twins after mother found in Tiber

By The Associated Press December 20, 2018 11:04 am 12/20/2018 11:04am
ROME (AP) — Police in Rome are searching the Tiber River for twin 6-month-old sisters after recovering the body of their mother.

Police said Thursday they had retrieved the body of the mother from the rain-swollen river that runs through the capital. The search continued for the girls with police diver boats and on shore nearby.

A police official speaking on customary condition of anonymity said the father woke up Thursday morning and called police to report his family missing.

Around the same time, a truck driver called police to report having seen a woman throw herself from the Testaccio Bridge, near one of the city’s main open-air produce markets, at around 6:20 a.m.

