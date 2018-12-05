202.5
Reports: Gas station blast north of Rome kills 2

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 4:29 pm 12/05/2018 04:29pm
Smoke billows in the area where an explosion occurred in a petrol station in Borgo Quinzio, near Rieti, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Italian news reports say an explosion at a gas station has killed two people and injured several others. Rieti police chief Antonio Mannoni tells ANSA news agency that the incident occurred Wednesday as a fuel tanker was offloading fuel at the service station. Fire crews were responding to an initial blaze when a huge explosion rattled the area. The blast occurred along the Salaria state road, one of the main highways north of Rome. (Emiliano Grillotti/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — Italian news reports say an explosion at a gas station has killed two people and injured several others.

Rieti police chief Antonio Mannoni tells the ANSA news agency the incident occurred Wednesday as a fuel tanker was offloading fuel at the service station. Fire crews were responding to an initial blaze when a huge explosion rattled the area.

The blast occurred along the Salaria state road, one of the main highways north of Rome.

