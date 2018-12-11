202.5
Local police chief dies in attack in Turkey; 2 officers hurt

By The Associated Press December 11, 2018 8:52 am 12/11/2018 08:52am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A police officer angered that his request for a transfer was rejected fired shots at his superiors inside a police station in northern Turkey on Tuesday, killing the local police chief and wounding two other officers.

The attack occurred in the Black Sea coastal city of Rize after the police chief met with a traffic police officer but turned down his request for a new posting, Rize Gov. Kemal Ceber told reporters.

Ceber said the assailant had left his gun at security before entering the police chief’s office. But he grabbed his gun on his way out, rushed back into the office and fired at the police chief, the governor said.

The police chief, Altug Verdi, died of his wounds in hospital, Ceber said. The station’s personnel officer and Verdi’s bodyguard were also hospitalized, but weren’t in serious condition.

The attacker was immediately subdued and detained.

