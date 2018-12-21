202.5
Home » Europe News » Probe into authorities' handling…

Probe into authorities’ handling of Dutch shooting suspect

By The Associated Press December 21, 2018 9:58 am 12/21/2018 09:58am
Share

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch authorities have announced an investigation into police and probation officers’ handling of a man suspected of fatally shooting his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend in her school’s bicycle shed.

The Inspectorate for Justice and Security announced Friday that its probe will run independently of the criminal investigation into the shooting Tuesday of Humeyra Ergincanli at her school in Rotterdam.

The suspect arrested by police shortly after the slaying has been identified under Dutch privacy rules as 31-year-old Bekir E.

The inspectorate says he recently was convicted of threatening and assaulting Humeyra, had a restraining order banning him from contacting her and was under supervision of parole officers.

Humeyra last month filed a stalking complaint about the suspect and had been due to speak to police about it the day she was shot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500