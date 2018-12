By The Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope accepts resignation of Los Angeles auxiliary bishop Alexander Salazar, accused of misconduct with a minor in 1990s.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope accepts resignation of Los Angeles auxiliary bishop Alexander Salazar, accused of misconduct with a minor in 1990s.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.