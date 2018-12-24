202.5
Moscow says it’s open to having a Putin-Trump summit

By The Associated Press December 24, 2018 9:00 am 12/24/2018 09:00am
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, walk past Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, as they gather for the group photo at the start of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat says Moscow is open to having a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in remarks carried Monday by the Interfax news agency that it’s important to have a meeting between the two world leaders.

They were going to hold talks when they attended a G-20 summit in Argentina a few weeks ago, but Trump abruptly canceled the meeting over a Russia-Ukraine naval standoff.

Ryabkov warned it would be a “deep mistake” to think Russia has a bigger interest than Washington in repairing bilateral ties.

Russia-U.S. ties have sunk to their lowest levels since the Cold War, due to Russian interference in Ukraine, the war in Syria and reports of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential vote.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

