Man kills 2 colleagues inside Turkish municipality building

By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 10:53 am 12/07/2018 10:53am
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official says an employee has fired shots in a municipality building in southern Turkey, killing two of his colleagues.

Soner Cetin, mayor for the town of Cukurova in Adana province, says the man entered the municipality building Friday brandishing a gun and opened fire on three of his colleagues. One of them was injured.

Cetin said the gunman was motivated by a “personal” feud between the employees.

State run Anadolu Agency says the man has been arrested.

