Kosovo police officer, bank robber killed in shootout

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Kosovo say that an officer and a bank robber have been killed during a shootout. A police statement says a man identified as K.M., 50, opened fire on two…

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Kosovo say that an officer and a bank robber have been killed during a shootout.

A police statement says a man identified as K.M., 50, opened fire on two police officers responding to a robbery Thursday at a bank branch in Istog, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital, Pristina.

The robber had also held two people as hostages during the robbery. Police found a hand grenade, a pistol and an AK-47 automatic rifle with him.

Police say the suspect had a criminal record in some European countries, without giving further details.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.