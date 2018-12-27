202.5
Kosovo police officer, bank robber killed in shootout

By The Associated Press December 27, 2018 2:25 pm 12/27/2018 02:25pm
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Kosovo say that an officer and a bank robber have been killed during a shootout.

A police statement says a man identified as K.M., 50, opened fire on two police officers responding to a robbery Thursday at a bank branch in Istog, 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the capital, Pristina.

The robber had also held two people as hostages during the robbery. Police found a hand grenade, a pistol and an AK-47 automatic rifle with him.

Police say the suspect had a criminal record in some European countries, without giving further details.

