Greece wildfire toll now 100 as man dies months later

By The Associated Press December 15, 2018 7:10 am 12/15/2018 07:10am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a 73-year-old man hospitalized with severe burns since July has died, bringing the toll of a deadly wildfire east of Athens to 100.

The wildfire, aided by high winds, swept through the suburb of Mati, a popular seaside resort, on July 23. People were trapped inside their homes or along narrow roads as many tried to flee. Some drowned in the sea.

A database maintained by the Center for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Brussels shows the wildfire was the deadliest in Europe since 1900.

Topics:
Europe News World News
