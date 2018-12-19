202.5
Home » Europe News » Greece: France wins new…

Greece: France wins new round on Russian cybercrime suspect

By The Associated Press December 19, 2018 9:15 am 12/19/2018 09:15am
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s supreme court has accepted a French extradition request for a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect, whom the same court has, confusingly, already agreed to extradite to the U.S. and Russia.

For the time being, 38-year-old Alexander Vinnik will remain in Greece after Wednesday’s ruling until officials sort out the issue of the conflicting decisions.

The former bitcoin platform operator is accused in France of laundering millions of euros raised by cyber-criminals, using the virtual currency. Vinnik was arrested in northern Greece last year on a U.S. request, but later Russia and France, separately, sought his extradition.

The U.S. has accused Vinnik of allegedly laundering billions of dollars with bitcoin. He faces lesser charges in Russia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500