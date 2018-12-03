202.5
Germany: Body of missing girl found at shelter, man detained

By The Associated Press December 3, 2018 6:54 am 12/03/2018 06:54am
Undertakers carry the coffin with a 17-years-old girl in St. Augustin near Bonn, western Germany, Monday, Dec. 12, 2018 after the body had been found at a shelter for homeless people and others in western Germany and a resident has been detained. The girl's parents had reported her missing on Friday from her home in a neighboring German region. On Sunday, clothes and a handbag belonging to her were found next to a lake. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — German police say the body of a missing 17-year-old girl has been found at a shelter for homeless people and others in western Germany and a resident has been detained.

The girl’s parents had reported her missing on Friday from her home in a neighboring German region. On Sunday, clothes and a handbag belonging to her were found next to a lake in St. Augustin, near Bonn.

Police said Monday that their investigation led them to a 19-year-old man with German and Kenyan nationality, who told them that the girl’s body was in his room at the municipal shelter in St. Augustin. He was being questioned by investigators.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

