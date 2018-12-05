202.5
Bulgarian police seize huge amount of weapons during raids

By The Associated Press December 5, 2018 10:20 am 12/05/2018 10:20am
This photo taken and made available on Wednesday Dec. 5, 2018 by the Bulgarian Interior Ministry shows weapons seized after police raids in different locations in Bulgaria. Bulgarian authorities are saying that a large amount of weapons and munitions have been seized during police raids in the capital Sofia and a small village in central Bulgaria. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say they have seized a huge amount of weapons and munitions during police raids in the capital Sofia and a small village in central Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said the amount of high quality weapons confiscated by police exceeded that available to the country’s special force unit.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev said on Wednesday that police found Kalashnikov automatic assault rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers and tens of thousands of bullets.

According to investigators some of the weapons were manufactured in a factory in central Bulgaria.

Police said that one suspect has been detained.

