Belgium PM reshuffles government after government crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — Prime Minister Charles Michel reshuffled his government after the leading coalition party said it could not accept Belgium backing a U.N. migration pact due to be endorsed early next week. After days…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Prime Minister Charles Michel reshuffled his government after the leading coalition party said it could not accept Belgium backing a U.N. migration pact due to be endorsed early next week.

After days of teetering on the brink of collapse, the center-right government decided to continue without the N-VA party, whose party leader Bart De Wever said that “we cannot agree with this pact.”

Michel had already said at the United Nations in September that he would endorse the pact at the U.N. meeting in Marrakech, Morocco next Monday. And late Saturday he said that “I stand by my word, I will leave for Marrakech.”

The departure of the right-wing N-VA leaves Michel with a coalition of Liberals and Christian Democrats, a minority government which will make governing difficult.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.