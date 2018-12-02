202.5
Austrian railways OK 3.4 percent pay raise for employees

By The Associated Press December 2, 2018 7:22 am 12/02/2018 07:22am
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian railway operators have reached a pay deal with employees, averting the possibility of further strikes after a two-hour walkout brought trains to a standstill last week.

The Austria Press Agency reported that the deal reached Sunday involves a 3.4 percent pay rise backdated to July 1, along with other improvements to working conditions. The deal covers some 40,000 employees, and the state-run OeBB is the biggest of a few dozen railway operators.

Talks resumed following a strike last Monday that affected more than 100,000 passengers.

