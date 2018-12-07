202.5
Home » Europe News » Albanian students say no…

Albanian students say no talk with PM unless demands are met

By The Associated Press December 7, 2018 8:51 am 12/07/2018 08:51am
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Public university students protesting in the Albanian capital have rejected an offer from the country’s prime minister to hold talks on their demands.

Thousands of students blocked a main street in front of the Education Ministry on Friday saying their demands — a halving of tuition fees, better accommodation and student involvement in decision-making bodies — are not negotiable.

Annual tuition fees for bachelor courses range from 20,000 to 45,000 leks ($180-410).

Students also are staging protests in other cities and some have traveled to Tirana pledging to continue boycotting classes until their demands are met.

In a video posted to Facebook, Prime Minister Edi Rama says he is prepared to meet students’ representatives any time.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500