Albania opposition ends boycott, eggs prime minister

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s opposition center-right Democratic Party has returned to parliament for the first time since July — and almost immediately one of its lawmakers threw an egg at the prime minister.

Opposition lawmaker Endri Hasa on Thursday was seen throwing the egg at Edi Rama’s belly while he was speaking. The leadership expelled Hasa for 10 days.

The opposition has been boycotting parliament since the summer break.

A few flares were thrown outside the parliament building by opposition supporters.

Students, who have been boycotting lessons for more than two weeks, were in a separate group, saying they were against any act of violence.

The government has agreed to fulfill students’ requests for a lowering of tuition fees, but wants a dialogue to discuss ways to do it.

