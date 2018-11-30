202.5
Yazidi women joining case against French firm over IS crimes

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 12:22 pm 11/30/2018 12:22pm
FILE - In this Friday, March 10, 2017, file photo, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney poses for a photo at the United Nations headquarters. Three lawyers including Amal Clooney say a group of Yazidi women they represent, who are victims of the Islamic State group's crimes in Iraq and Syria, is joining a criminal case against French cement company Lafarge. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PARIS (AP) — Amal Clooney and two other lawyers say a group of Yazidi women victimized by the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria have applied to join a criminal case against French cement company Lafarge.

In June, the multinational firm was handed preliminary charges in France that included financing a terrorist enterprise and complicity in crimes against humanity. Lafarge has acknowledged funneling money to Syrian armed organizations — allegedly including IS — to guarantee safe passage for employees and to supply its Syrian plant.

In a statement Friday, Clooney said the Yazidi women were the victims of “forced displacement, executions, kidnappings, and … sexual enslavement.”

She said the case is a chance to hold perpetrators to account.

Lafarge has said the company as a whole was not responsible for wrongdoing.

