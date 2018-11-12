202.5
Woman tried in France after child found living in car trunk

By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 5:28 am 11/12/2018 05:28am
PARIS (AP) — A French woman is on trial accused of hiding the existence of her toddler and depriving her of food and care, after a garage mechanic discovered the girl living in the trunk of her mother’s car.

Rosa Maria Da Cruz went on trial Monday in the central city of Tulle on charges of repeated violence against a minor causing permanent disability, according to a court official. The woman faces up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities said the child was about 2 years old, malnourished and with severe developmental problems when she was found, according to state broadcaster France-Info. The report said the mother hid her pregnancy and birth from her husband and three other children, and kept the baby in a basement and in the trunk of the car.

The child, now nearly 7, is in special care.

