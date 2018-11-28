202.5
Home » Europe News » Wolf attacks man at…

Wolf attacks man at cemetery in northern Germany

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 12:46 pm 11/28/2018 12:46pm
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Police in northern Germany say a wolf has attacked a man at a cemetery.

The German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that a 55-year-old man was working on the cemetery in the village of Steinfeld in Lower Saxony on Monday when he felt something biting his hand from behind. When he turned around, he saw a wolf attacking him and three other wolves watching from a distance. He managed to free himself from the wolf’s bite and shooed all the animals away.

Then he went to see a doctor, who bandaged his injured hand.

Wolves had been extinct in Germany, but some packs of wolves were resettled in the European Union nation several years ago. The resettlement has been controversial, because many people perceive wolves as threatening and they have killed some farm animals.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500