‘Unusual air activity’ over Ireland sparks investigation

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 7:47 am 11/13/2018 07:47am
LONDON (AP) — Irish aviation officials are investigating reports of bright lights moving quickly in the skies over Ireland.

The Irish Aviation Authority said Tuesday it was looking into “reports from a small number of aircraft” about what was called “unusual air activity” on Friday.

“The report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process,” the authority said in a statement.

Press reports indicate the bright lights were seen Friday morning by pilots from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

The airlines did not immediately respond to request for comments.

