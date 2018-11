By The Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — CORRECTS: Turkish military helicopter crashes in residential area in Istanbul; no word on casualties. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said it was a plane)

ISTANBUL (AP) — CORRECTS: Turkish military helicopter crashes in residential area in Istanbul; no word on casualties. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said it was a plane)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.