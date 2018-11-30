202.5
Home » Europe News » Turkish court rules to…

Turkish court rules to keep ex-Kurdish party leader in jail

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 8:30 am 11/30/2018 08:30am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has rejected an appeal to release the former head of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish opposition from pre-trial detention, despite a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said the court on Friday turned down the release application by Selahattin Demirtas’ lawyers. The former co-chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party was arrested more than two years ago on terrorism charges.

Last week, the ECHR ordered Turkey to end Demirtas’ pre-trial detention, saying his rights to a speedy trial and free elections were violated. It said his continued detention would be a breach of Turkey’s obligation to abide by the court’s judgment.

Demirtas was sentenced to four years in prison for terror propaganda in support of outlawed Kurdish rebels and has several other trials pending.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500