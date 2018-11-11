Clarification: WWI-Trump-Cemetery story

PARIS (AP) — In a story Nov. 10 about President Donald Trump canceling a planned visit to a cemetery for Americans killed in World War I, The Associated Press reported that the Secret Service determines…

PARIS (AP) — In a story Nov. 10 about President Donald Trump canceling a planned visit to a cemetery for Americans killed in World War I, The Associated Press reported that the Secret Service determines when it’s safe to fly Marine One, the president’s helicopter. The story should have made clear that the Marine Corps and White House Military Office make the determination to ground the president’s helicopter due to bad weather. The military office then presents the recommendation to the White House in collaboration with the Secret Service.

