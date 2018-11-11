202.5
Clarification: WWI-Trump-Cemetery story

By The Associated Press November 11, 2018 2:59 pm 11/11/2018 02:59pm
U.S President Donald Trump gestures outside the Elysee Palace after his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Saturday, Nov.10, 2018. Trump is joining other world leaders at centennial commemorations in Paris this weekend to mark the end of World War I. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — In a story Nov. 10 about President Donald Trump canceling a planned visit to a cemetery for Americans killed in World War I, The Associated Press reported that the Secret Service determines when it’s safe to fly Marine One, the president’s helicopter. The story should have made clear that the Marine Corps and White House Military Office make the determination to ground the president’s helicopter due to bad weather. The military office then presents the recommendation to the White House in collaboration with the Secret Service.

