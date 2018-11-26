202.5
Home » Europe News » Switzerland: 6 killed in…

Switzerland: 6 killed in house fire, cause unclear

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 2:47 am 11/26/2018 02:47am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Police say six people have been killed in a fire at a residential building in northern Switzerland.

A resident of the building in Solothurn alerted police early Monday after noticing smoke on the stairs. Police said that more than 20 people were in the house at the time and that the fire appears to have broken out in of the lower floors, spreading smoke throughout the building.

Police said the victims included children. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Living News Real Estate News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500