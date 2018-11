By The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Sotheby’s: Pearl pendant once belonging to Marie Antoinette sells for record $32 million hammer price at Geneva auction.

GENEVA (AP) — Sotheby’s: Pearl pendant once belonging to Marie Antoinette sells for record $32 million hammer price at Geneva auction.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.