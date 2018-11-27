202.5
Home » Europe News » Slovenia appoints woman as…

Slovenia appoints woman as army chief of staff for 1st time

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 8:55 am 11/27/2018 08:55am
Share

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s government has appointed a female officer as the army’s chief of staff, a first for the small country which is a member of NATO and the European Union

Maj. Gen. Alenka Ermenc, 55, was appointed at a government session on Tuesday. She will formally take up her post at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The British-educated Ermenc replaces Maj. Gen. Alan Geder, who took over Slovenia’s military earlier this year after his predecessor was sacked over poor results in a NATO test.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor has expressed hope that Ermenc’s appointment will help improve the performance of Slovenia’s military. Ermenc was promoted to the rank of major general last week.

Slovenia is the home country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500