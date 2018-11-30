202.5
Serbian president: Kosovo trade tax harms peace talks

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 6:18 am 11/30/2018 06:18am
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, left, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during the Serbian president's arrival at Cyprus' Presidential Palace in the capital Nicosia, on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Vucic is in Cyprus for what officials said was the 2nd Cyprus-Serbia summit that aims to strengthen bilateral ties in areas including trade, tourism, defense and energy. They will also discuss regional issues including Kosovo, refugees, security and stalled efforts to reunify ethnically split Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Serbia’s president says a move by Kosovo to impose a 100 percent tax on all goods imported from Serbia amounts to “new provocations” for Europe and Belgrade and will harm Serbia-Kosovo peace talks.

President Aleksandar Vucic says that he informed Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades about the “possible consequences” that could arise from Kosovo’s “unilateral actions.”

Vucic, who visited the Cypriot capital Friday for a bilateral conference, also thanked Cyprus for its strong support of Serbia’s bid to join the European Union.

Anastasiades said that a three-way summit between Serbia, Greece and Cyprus that’s planned for next year aims to promote stability and security in the Balkans and the eastern Mediterranean.

