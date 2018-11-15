202.5
School children among dozens injured in German bus crash

By The Associated Press November 15, 2018 12:11 pm 11/15/2018 12:11pm
Firefighters stand next to buses crashed in Ammerndorf near Fuerth, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. 15.11.2018. Police say 40 adults and children have been injured, five of them “very seriously,” after two public buses collided. (Michl Schmelzer/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Two public buses filled with students on their way home from school crashed head-on Thursday in southern Germany, injuring dozens of children and adults, authorities said.

Police said about a dozen people suffered serious injuries, including two school children and one of the drivers.

Fourteen people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened near Ammerndorf west of Nuremberg, according to the Middle Franconia regional police department.

Police spokesman Bert Rauenbusch told The Associated Press that multiple helicopters airlifted those with the most serious injuries to hospitals.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash, which also involved a third vehicle, he said.

