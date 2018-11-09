202.5
Romania sets new minimum salary, slammed by business group

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 8:19 am 11/09/2018 08:19am
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s government has passed an emergency ordinance that will create two different levels for the minimum national wage.

According to Friday’s measure, the minimum monthly salary will be 2,080 lei ($507) starting Jan.1, while those with higher education qualifications or 15 years of employment are guaranteed 2,350 lei ($573). Previously, there was a flat minimum monthly salary of 1,900 lei ($463) regardless of an employee’s qualifications.

The French Chamber of Commerce in Romania criticized the development, saying it would raise labor costs and that the timeframe didn’t give companies time to adjust their budgets. It added it would fuel inflation and make Romania a less attractive place to invest.

The organization represents 3,000 companies, employing 120,000 people with revenue of about 17 billion euros ($19.29 billion).

