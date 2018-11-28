Report: EU aims for bloc to go carbon neutral by 2050

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch is reportedly proposing that the bloc should reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050. EU climate chief Miguel Arias Canete told German business daily Handelsblatt…

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch is reportedly proposing that the bloc should reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

EU climate chief Miguel Arias Canete told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published Wednesday that Europe “has all the tools (needed) to be ambitious” when it comes to cutting greenhouse gases.

Scientists say only by ending the use of fossil fuels within about three decades — a process known as decarbonization — can the 2015 Paris accord’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) be achieved.

The European Commission is due to present its plan in Brussels later Wednesday, days before the start of a global climate summit in Katowice, Poland.

The proposal would have to be approved by the bloc’s member states.

