202.5
Home » Europe News » Repatriated 6th century mosaic…

Repatriated 6th century mosaic to help reconstitute apse

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 11:22 am 11/21/2018 11:22am
Share
A rare mosaic depicting Saint Mark is displayed at the Byzantine Museum after its return to Cyprus, in Nicosia, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Like an intricate 1,500 year-old jigsaw puzzle, a rare mosaic depicting Saint Mark will join other repatriated pieces that were looted from a 6th century church in ethnically split Cyprus’ breakaway Turkish Cypriot north to reconstitute the church’s apse. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus Orthodox Church official says a rare, 1.500 year-old mosaic depicting Saint Mark has joined other repatriated pieces that were looted from the ethnically split island nation’s breakaway north.

Together the pieces will create a reproduction of an apse that adorned a 6th century church in island’s north.

The mosaics were stolen by Turkish art dealer Aydin Dikman from the Church of the Virgin of Kanakaria some four decades ago and sold abroad.

Cyprus’ Byzantine Museum Director Ioannis Eliades told The Associated Press Wednesday that the apse will go on display at the museum until it can return to the Kanakaria church.

The Kanakaria mosaics are among a few surviving early Christian mosaics. The St. Mark mosaic returned to Cyprus after Dutch investigator Arthur Brand tracked it down.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500