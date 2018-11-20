Polish bishops seek forgiveness for pedophilia by priests

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Roman Catholic bishops have asked for forgiveness from those who have been abused by priests in the mostly Catholic nation. The debate has intensified recently following the recent release of…

The debate has intensified recently following the recent release of a blockbuster film, “Kler” (The Clergy) about abusive priests.

Polish Bishops’ Conference said in a statement late Monday: “We ask God, the victims of abuse, their families and the Church community for forgiveness for all the harm done to children and young people and their relatives.”

