Polish bishops seek forgiveness for pedophilia by priests

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 7:10 am 11/20/2018 07:10am
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Roman Catholic bishops have asked for forgiveness from those who have been abused by priests in the mostly Catholic nation.

The debate has intensified recently following the recent release of a blockbuster film, “Kler” (The Clergy) about abusive priests.

Polish Bishops’ Conference said in a statement late Monday: “We ask God, the victims of abuse, their families and the Church community for forgiveness for all the harm done to children and young people and their relatives.”

