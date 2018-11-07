202
Police: 36 Syrian migrants reach Cyprus by boat

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 8:11 am 11/07/2018 08:11am
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police say 36 Syrian migrants have reached the Mediterranean island nation by boat from Turkey.

Police said the migrants, including one woman, landed on a beach in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north of the ethnically divided country early Wednesday and walked southwards before being picked up by police.

Police said the migrants’ boat was first spotted some 30 miles (50 kilometers) off the country’s northwestern coast and a patrol vessel had been dispatched to locate it.

But the boat evaded police, dropped off the migrants and sailed away. Police said all 36 migrants are in good health.

