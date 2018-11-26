202.5
Home » Europe News » Montenegro seeks explanation from…

Montenegro seeks explanation from Serbia on coup suspect

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 9:01 am 11/26/2018 09:01am
Share

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has summoned Serbia’s ambassador after a suspect on trial over a failed 2016 pro-Russia coup fled to the Serbian Embassy to avoid detention.

Branka Milic walked out of the courtroom during a hearing Friday, complaining that her rights had been violated. The court then ordered her detained but she surfaced at the Serbian Embassy.

Milic holds Serbian citizenship. She is among 14 suspects on trial for plotting to overthrow the Montenegrin government in October 2016 to avert the country’s NATO bid. Two Russians are also on trial, but Moscow has denied involvement.

Montenegro’s foreign ministry said Monday it has requested Serbia’s official position. The statement says Serbian Ambassador Zoran Bingulac has confirmed Milic is at the embassy and that Serbia is “aware of the legal procedure and the necessary obligations.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500