202
Home » Europe News » Minsk warns against US…

Minsk warns against US base in Poland, nixes Russian base

By The Associated Press November 6, 2018 1:31 pm 11/06/2018 01:31pm
Share
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, right, delivers his speech as Chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, left, looks on during the Munich Security Conference Core Group meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, Pool)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The leader of Belarus has warned his nation would have to beef up its weapons arsenals if the United States sets up a military base in Poland.

Commenting Tuesday on Poland’s proposal to host a U.S. base, President Alexander Lukashenko said it would force Belarus to commission new missiles.

But he also reaffirmed that Belarus doesn’t need a Russian military base.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, has maintained close political, economic and military ties with Moscow. Belarus relies on cheap Russian oil and billions of dollars in loans to keep its Soviet-style economy afloat.

Russia has a military early warning radar and a navy communications facility in Belarus, but Lukashenko has resisted Kremlin pressure to host a Russian air base. Lukashenko insisted Tuesday the base was unnecessary.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500