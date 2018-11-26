202.5
Home » Europe News » Military helicopter crashes in…

Military helicopter crashes in Istanbul; 4 soldiers killed

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 4:01 am 11/26/2018 04:01am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Officials say a military helicopter with five soldiers on board has crashed in an Istanbul neighborhood, killing four of them. The fifth soldier was rushed to a hospital with injuries.

Anadolu Agency said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, on Monday hit the roof of a building and crashed in between apartment blocks in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe neighborhood, on the Asian side of the city that straddles two continents.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News National News World News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500