Man in UK arrested after police van stolen

By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a thief stole a marked police van from the police department parking lot.

Suffolk Police said Sunday the police van had been taken from Lowestoft police station 160 miles (more than 250 kilometers) northeast of London on Saturday evening.

It was found after it had been abandoned 15 miles (25 kilometers) away in Bungay early Sunday.

The 27-year-old suspect is from Bungay and is being questioned. He hasn’t been charged or identified.

